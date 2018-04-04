New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.Full Story
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.Full Story
STAB Lax Falls 10-7 against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
STAB Lax Falls 10-7 against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
The #4 St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team lost 10-7 against #3 St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in a battle of two of the top teams in the VISAA on Wednesday.Full Story
The #4 St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team lost 10-7 against #3 St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in a battle of two of the top teams in the VISAA on Wednesday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
People in Charlottesville are getting to see the events that took place last summer through a different lens.Full Story
People in Charlottesville are getting to see the events that took place last summer through a different lens.Full Story
People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend
People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend
The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands. People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes.Full Story
The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands. People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes.Full Story
University of Virginia Class Promotes Peace through Dance
University of Virginia Class Promotes Peace through Dance
A class on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.Full Story
A class on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Development Plans for East High St.
Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Development Plans for East High St.
Charlottesville planners met with people who live in the East High Street area to discuss concerns about plans to turn a current service station and adjacent property into a multi-story complex.Full Story
Charlottesville planners met with people who live in the East High Street area to discuss concerns about plans to turn a current service station and adjacent property into a multi-story complex.Full Story
Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold
Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold
Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.Full Story
Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.Full Story
Upcoming Festival Aims to Defuse Hate, Bring People Together After Violent Summer
Upcoming Festival Aims to Defuse Hate, Bring People Together After Violent Summer
A new festival that’s aimed at bringing people of different backgrounds together is making its way to Charlottesville.Full Story
A new festival that’s aimed at bringing people of different backgrounds together is making its way to Charlottesville.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story