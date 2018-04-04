First U.S. School Shooting Occurred at UVA
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Commotion Erupts as Unite the Right Organizer Delays Council Meeting
Charlottesville City Councilors are reminding everyone of some rules after a disruption on Monday, April 2, brought an unexpected recess to council chambers.Full Story
United Airlines Returns to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
United Airlines is returning to the runway at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. This comes after some rocky months of unpredictable service by another airline.Full Story
Living Energy Farm Owners Employ Eco-Friendly Techniques
One central Virginia family is taking eco-friendly to a whole new level by not using any fossil fuels to run the property.Full Story
UVA Softball Falls 12-1 to Radford
A tough break cut short a first-inning rally and Virginia (11-25) could not recover as Radford (18-12) earned a 12-1 victory at The Park on Tuesday (April 3).Full Story
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
Infant Death Study Reveals Unsafe Sleep Practices Among Babysitters, Relatives, Others
Babies who died during their sleep while being watched by someone other than parents often had been placed in unsafe sleep positions new study has found.Full Story
Cell phone radiation linked to cancer, study says
Albemarle County Prosecutor Challenging Dismissal of Case Against Kessler
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci is challenging a judge's decision to throw the perjury case out against Jason Eric Kessler.Full Story
