Charlottesville to Hold Clinics to Help People Quit Smoking
Commotion Erupts as Unite the Right Organizer Delays Council Meeting
Charlottesville City Councilors are reminding everyone of some rules after a disruption on Monday, April 2, brought an unexpected recess to council chambers.Full Story
Infant Death Study Reveals Unsafe Sleep Practices Among Babysitters, Relatives, Others
Babies who died during their sleep while being watched by someone other than parents often had been placed in unsafe sleep positions new study has found.Full Story
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
City Council Votes to Approve Special-Use Permit for West2nd
At Charlottesville City Council’s meeting on Monday, April 2, councilors voted 4-1 to approve a special-use permit for West2nd, which will allow developers to add a 10th floor to the development.Full Story
Following Felicia Part VII
NBC29’s Madison Carter has followed Felicia from puppy raising, to advanced training from Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV). Now, she has specialized in the field of physical assistance.Full Story
University of Virginia Class Promotes Peace through Dance
A class on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Wawa Planned for Albemarle Hits Snag with Architectural Review Board
Gas station design in Albemarle County is governed by such tight regulations that even the board that approves them is growing concerned.Full Story
New Brewery in the Works for Nelson County
The founder of Starr Hill Brewery is coming out of retirement to open Brewing Tree Beer Company in Nelson County this summer.Full Story
Tom Tom Founders Festival Finds Charlottesville's Signature Dish (2)
The Tom Tom Founders Festival announce Monday, April 2, that a panel had unanimously named Charlottesville's signature dish.Full Story
Wildlife Center of Virginia Admits Patient #75,000
On Friday, March 30, the Wildlife Center of Virginia admitted the 75,00th patient of its 35-year history – a Great Horned Owl chick.Full Story
