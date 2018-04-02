Tom Tom Founders Festival Finds Charlottesville's Signature Dish
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
Tom Tom Founders Festival Finds Charlottesville's Signature Dish
Charlottesville is known to foodies to be a town ripe with plenty of amazing dishes. But unlike other big food cities, there hasn't been a signature dish the city is known for. Until Monday, April 2.Full Story
University of Virginia Class Promotes Peace through Dance
A class on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.Full Story
University of Virginia Hosts Easter Sunrise Service
Over 400 people gathered at UVA's amphitheater on Easter for a sunrise church service.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-02-2018
Volunteers and the Ronald McDonald House Help Families Celebrate Easter
Non-profits in Central Virginia made Easter special for families whose children are at the University of Virginia hospital.Full Story
Devils Backbone Offering Brewing Classes at PVCC
Devil's Backbone is offering brewing classes at PVCC for aspiring brewers.Full Story
Experts Offering Insights on Taking Care of Charlottesville's Waterways
Several organizations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are teaming up to teach the community about conserving our natural resources.Full Story
Activists Using Ribbons to Protest Proposed Path of Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Orange ribbons mark part of the proposed route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through central Virginia. A group of activists tied the ribbons to trees in protest of the natural gas pipeline.Full Story
Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans
The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.Full Story
