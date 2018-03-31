People Show Support for Transgender Community Thru C'Ville Art Event
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
Adults Get Their Own Easter Egg Hunt at Carter Mountain Orchard
Hundreds of adults relived their childhood Saturday, participating in the 3rd Annual Never Grow Up Easter Egg Hunt at Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County.Full Story
Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall
The city of Charlottesville is getting serious about security. It's looking to install cameras on the Downtown Mall after video footage in 2014 was used as crucial evidence in a murder case near the area.Full Story
UVa Softball Splits Doubleheader with UNC to Avoid Series Sweep
The Virginia softball team split a doubleheader with North Carolina on Saturday at The Park.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM 03-31-2018
Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story
Activists Using Ribbons to Protest Proposed Path of Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Orange ribbons mark part of the proposed route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through central Virginia. A group of activists tied the ribbons to trees in protest of the natural gas pipeline.Full Story
Wawa Working with Albemarle County to Build New Location Along Rt. 29
The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is looking over plans for a Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road.Full Story
Virginia Softball Tops George Mason 12-9
The Virginia softball team beat George Mason 12-9 at The Park on Wednesday night.Full Story
Local Nonprofits Partner to House UVA Children’s Hospital Families
Five Charlottesville nonprofits are teaming up to make it easier for families and patients receiving care at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital to find a place to stay.Full Story
