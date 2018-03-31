Activists Using Ribbons to Protest Proposed Path of Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, March 30th.Full Story
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, March 30th.Full Story
Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall
Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall
The city of Charlottesville is getting serious about security. It's looking to install cameras on the Downtown Mall after video footage in 2014 was used as crucial evidence in a murder case near the area.Full Story
The city of Charlottesville is getting serious about security. It's looking to install cameras on the Downtown Mall after video footage in 2014 was used as crucial evidence in a murder case near the area.Full Story
Main Street Arena Holds Final Farewell Party
Main Street Arena Holds Final Farewell Party
People waved goodbye to the Main Street Arena for its farewell party on Friday, March 30.Full Story
People waved goodbye to the Main Street Arena for its farewell party on Friday, March 30.Full Story
Man building his own off ramp on New York state highway
Man building his own off ramp on New York state highway
Update: Judge Dismisses Case, Owners of Pit Bull on Death Row Say They'll Appeal
Update: Judge Dismisses Case, Owners of Pit Bull on Death Row Say They'll Appeal
A judge has decided to dismiss the case for a dog named Niko, who's been sitting on death row for three years.Full Story
A judge has decided to dismiss the case for a dog named Niko, who's been sitting on death row for three years.Full Story
Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans
Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans
The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.Full Story
Carter Mountain Orchard Kicks Off Spring Season
Carter Mountain Orchard Kicks Off Spring Season
Carter Mountain Orchard is officially kicking off its spring season. It opened its doors to the public on Friday, March 30, after closing for the winter.Full Story
Carter Mountain Orchard is officially kicking off its spring season. It opened its doors to the public on Friday, March 30, after closing for the winter.Full Story
Albemarle County Students Win 72 Awards at Science Fair
Albemarle County Students Win 72 Awards at Science Fair
Albemarle County students won 72 awards at the annual Piedmont Regional Science Fair, including Best in Show.Full Story
Albemarle County students won 72 awards at the annual Piedmont Regional Science Fair, including Best in Show.Full Story
Paddy Foss Leads STAB girls Soccer as First-Year Head Coach
Paddy Foss Leads STAB girls Soccer as First-Year Head Coach
Paddy Foss is off to a good start with the STAB girls soccer team.Full Story
Paddy Foss is off to a good start with the STAB girls soccer team.Full Story
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story