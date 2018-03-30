Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall
Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall
The city of Charlottesville is getting serious about security. It's looking to install cameras on the Downtown Mall after video footage in 2014 was used as crucial evidence in a murder case near the area.Full Story
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, March 30th.Full Story
Update: Judge Dismisses Case, Owners of Pit Bull on Death Row Say They'll Appeal
A judge has decided to dismiss the case for a dog named Niko, who's been sitting on death row for three years.Full Story
Man building his own off ramp on New York state highway
Main Street Arena Holds Final Farewell Party
People waved goodbye to the Main Street Arena for its farewell party on Friday, March 30.Full Story
Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans
The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.Full Story
Paddy Foss Leads STAB girls Soccer as First-Year Head Coach
Paddy Foss is off to a good start with the STAB girls soccer team.Full Story
Reminder: UVA, John Paul Jones Arena Events Enforce Clear Bag Policy
Concert season's getting underway, and there are some new security measures in place for University of Virginia events. This includes concerts at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Joanne Boyle Retires from Coaching
Joanne Boyle retires for family reasons.Full Story
HackCville Announces New Fellowship to Help UVA Entrepreneurs
A Charlottesville business is making it a little easier for students to pursue careers in technology.Full Story
