Carter Mountain Orchard Kicks Off Spring Season
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, March 29th.
Update: Judge Dismisses Case, Owners of Pit Bull on Death Row Say They'll Appeal
A judge has decided to dismiss the case for a dog named Niko, who's been sitting on death row for three years.
Paddy Foss Leads STAB girls Soccer as First-Year Head Coach
Paddy Foss is off to a good start with the STAB girls soccer team.
City Councilors Decide Which Area Nonprofits Should be Rewarded Funds
Charlottesville nonprofits are looking for a helping hand, and they want the city's help.
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.
Kids Get Hands-On Learning Experience with iSTEM Night
Families got a change to dive into the science and technology world and give their kids a new look at learning on Thursday, March 29.
Charlottesville Nonprofit Celebrates Those Who Help Its Mission
City of Promise invited its helpers as well as people it helps to its annual Game Changers Luncheon at the Carver Recreation Center Thursday, March 29.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-30-2018
Albemarle County Restaurant Gives Out Free Sandwiches to Veterans
A restaurant located in Albemarle County is honoring Vietnam War veterans, thanking them for their service while also giving them a bite.
Children with Special Needs Hunt for Easter Eggs
Kids of all abilities got to search for eggs early this year. The annual event was hosted by multiple groups, and families took over the lawn at the park off Massie Road.
