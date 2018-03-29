City Councilors Decide Which Area Nonprofits Should be Rewarded Funds
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, March 29th.Full Story
Update: Judge Dismisses Case, Owners of Pit Bull on Death Row Say They'll Appeal
A judge has decided to dismiss the case for a dog named Niko, who's been sitting on death row for three years.Full Story
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Local Legend: Meet Charlottesville's Running Man
Local Legend: Meet Charlottesville's Running Man

NBC29's Jenna Dagenhart introduces us to Philip Weber, the mysterious Running Man who has been pounding the pavement in and around Charlottesville since the late 1980s.
Son's Disability Inspires Family to Improve Access to Charlottesville Parks
A Charlottesville family is turning the loss of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney into inspiration to create an all-accessible park their son would have loved.Full Story
Children with Special Needs Hunt for Easter Eggs
Kids of all abilities got to search for eggs early this year. The annual event was hosted by multiple groups, and families took over the lawn at the park off Massie Road.Full Story
#18 UVA Women's Tennis Beats William & Mary 6-1
UVa women's tennis beats William & Mary 6-1.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Kids Get Hands-On Learning Experience with iSTEM Night
Families got a change to dive into the science and technology world and give their kids a new look at learning on Thursday, March 29.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1

Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.