Charlottesville-Area Nonprofit Teams Up with Brewery to Raise Funds
People Speak Out Against Special-Use Permit for Recycling Center in Fluvanna County
Some people who live in Fluvanna County are speaking out about a car recycling center.Full Story
Monticello Boys & Girls Lax Sweep James Monroe
The Monticello boys lacrosse team beat James Monroe 9-4, while the Lady Mustangs won 17-9.Full Story
Son's Disability Inspires Family to Improve Access to Charlottesville Parks
A Charlottesville family is turning the loss of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney into inspiration to create an all-accessible park their son would have loved.Full Story
Albemarle Supervisors Ask WV Governor to Pay Real Estate Taxes
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice owes Albemarle County almost $150,000 in tax money, and supervisors are asking him to pay up.Full Story
Virginia Baseball Falls 11-3 at VCU
The Virginia baseball team lost 11-3 at VCU on Wednesday night.Full Story
Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of Spring Football Practice
Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.Full Story
People Living in Charlottesville Share Thoughts on City Budget
Charlottesville's nearly $180 million spending plan does not include any change to the real estate tax, but it does include $23 million for proposed capital improvements.Full Story
German Fellows Discuss Confronting the Past at UVA Roundtable
Some German fellows visited the University of Virginia on Tuesday, March 27, for an event about confronting the past.Full Story
Virginia Softball Tops George Mason 12-9
The Virginia softball team beat George Mason 12-9 at The Park on Wednesday night.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-29-2018
