Program to Help Convicted People with Mental Health Disabilities Moves Forward
Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of Spring Football Practice
Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.Full Story
Miller Baseball Beats North Cross 13-4
Miller beats North Cross 13-4Full Story
German Fellows Discuss Confronting the Past at UVA Roundtable
Some German fellows visited the University of Virginia on Tuesday, March 27, for an event about confronting the past.Full Story
Militia Group Agrees Never to Return to Charlottesville Under Conditions
A group defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist organization has agreed to never return to Charlottesville, but with certain stipulations.Full Story
Ron Sanchez Introduced as Head Coach at UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez is introduced as the head coach at UNC-Charlotte.Full Story
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Republicans Vying for Senate Seat Face Off at UVA
Republican candidates vying to take a seat on the U.S. Senate are squaring off in debate on Tuesday, March 27, at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Lynching Victim from Fluvanna to be Remembered in National Memorial
A lynching victim from Fluvanna County will be remembered in a new national memorial opening next month in Montgomery, Alabama.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-28-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-28-2018
