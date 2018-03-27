German Fellows Discuss Confronting the Past at UVA Roundtable
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of Spring Football Practice
Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of Spring Football Practice
Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.Full Story
Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.Full Story
Militia Group Agrees Never to Return to Charlottesville Under Conditions
Militia Group Agrees Never to Return to Charlottesville Under Conditions
A group defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist organization has agreed to never return to Charlottesville, but with certain stipulations.Full Story
A group defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist organization has agreed to never return to Charlottesville, but with certain stipulations.Full Story
Ron Sanchez Introduced as Head Coach at UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez Introduced as Head Coach at UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez is introduced as the head coach at UNC-Charlotte.Full Story
Ron Sanchez is introduced as the head coach at UNC-Charlotte.Full Story
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
Lynching Victim from Fluvanna to be Remembered in National Memorial
Lynching Victim from Fluvanna to be Remembered in National Memorial
A lynching victim from Fluvanna County will be remembered in a new national memorial opening next month in Montgomery, Alabama.Full Story
A lynching victim from Fluvanna County will be remembered in a new national memorial opening next month in Montgomery, Alabama.Full Story
NBC29 Weather 5 PM Update
NBC29 Weather 5 PM Update
Blue Ridge Football Promotes Jimmy Wills to Head Coach
Blue Ridge Football Promotes Jimmy Wills to Head Coach
Jimmy Wills promoted to head coach at Blue Ridge.Full Story
Jimmy Wills promoted to head coach at Blue Ridge.Full Story