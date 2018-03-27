Lynching Victim from Fluvanna to be Remembered in National Memorial
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-27-2018
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of Spring Football Practice
Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.Full Story
Blue Ridge Football Promotes Jimmy Wills to Head Coach
Jimmy Wills promoted to head coach at Blue Ridge.Full Story
UVA Doctors Begin Testing Potentially Lifesaving Drug for Lung Transplants
Doctors at the University of Virginia have started testing a drug that could save the lives of lung transplant recipients.Full Story
Covenant Field Hockey Promotes Alan Good to Head Coach
Nonprofit Horse Rescue Group Creates Permanent Home in Albemarle County
The nonprofit Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue finally found a permanent home in Albemarle County after a decade of moving around.Full Story
