UVA Doctors Implement 3-D Technology into Training Procedures
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the Commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
Local Man To Roll Out New Gourmet Ice Cream Truck
A Charlottesville man is taking the traditional "ice cream truck" to a gourmet level.Full Story
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Family Says Woman's Disappearance is 'Out of Character'
New details are emerging on a woman who disappeared on Monday, March 19, after she was discharged from a wellness center in Albemarle County.Full Story
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story
Albemarle Farmers Ride Tractors Together in Protest of 'Rain Tax'
Albemarle farmers are protesting what they call a "rain tax" and are riding their tractors together to rally against the tax.Full Story
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Thousands Participate in Charlottesville's March For Our Lives
Thousands marched across the Downtown Mall calling for stricter gun control measures in Charlottesville's "March For Our Lives" demonstration.Full Story
Mens Leadership Project Pairs UVA Students with Middle Schoolers
The men's leadership project is bringing University of Virginia students together with middle school boys to build character and community.Full Story
