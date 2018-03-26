Great Harvest Raises Money for UVA Children's Hospital
Most Popular Videos
-
Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center.
-
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the Commonwealth to battle blazes back home.
-
Local Man To Roll Out New Gourmet Ice Cream Truck
A Charlottesville man is taking the traditional "ice cream truck" to a gourmet level.
-
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.
-
Family Says Woman's Disappearance is 'Out of Character'
New details are emerging on a woman who disappeared on Monday, March 19, after she was discharged from a wellness center in Albemarle County.
-
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.
-
Albemarle Farmers Ride Tractors Together in Protest of 'Rain Tax'
Albemarle farmers are protesting what they call a "rain tax" and are riding their tractors together to rally against the tax.
-
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Thousands Participate in Charlottesville's March For Our Lives
Thousands marched across the Downtown Mall calling for stricter gun control measures in Charlottesville's "March For Our Lives" demonstration.
-
Mens Leadership Project Pairs UVA Students with Middle Schoolers
The men's leadership project is bringing University of Virginia students together with middle school boys to build character and community.
-