UVA Students Head to D.C. to March for Gun Reform
Most Popular Videos
-
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.
-
Plans Drawn Out for Main Street Arena in Downtown Charlottesville
New details are emerging on what’s slated to replace Charlottesville’s Main Street Arena.
-
Battle for Starting Quarterback Job at JMU Spring Practice
Spring practice at JMU.
-
Panel Chooses Solution to Clear Up Traffic on Hydraulic Road
The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel has chosen a preferred solution to clear up traffic on Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-23-2018
-
UVA Professor & Pigskin Player Allen Lynch Still Kicking at 62
Allen Lynch is still kicking at 62.
-
Gun Control Advocates to March on Downtown Mall
Senator Tim Kaine will be marching right alongside thousands of others in Richmond advocating for gun control on Saturday, March 24.
-
People Flock to Toys 'R' Us for Liquidation Sales
People flocked to the Toys ‘R’ Us in Albemarle County on Friday, March 23, for the first day of the store's liquidation sales.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
-
Update: Judge Dismisses Civil Case Against ACPD Officer Andrew Holmes
Judge Norman Moon is dismissing the civil lawsuit against Andrew Holmes. The judge said the plaintiffs did not have enough evidence to argue that the Albemarle County officer showed racial bias.
-