Movie on Convicted Murderer Jens Soering Plays at Violet Crown
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.Full Story
Albemarle Officer Accused of Racial Profiling Involved in 5th Case
An Albemarle County police officer who is currently in the midst of a lawsuit for allegedly making racially motivated traffic stops is linked with another federal case.Full Story
Charlottesville Derby Dames Searching for Practice Space Closer to Home
Members of the non-profit organization, the Charlottesville Derby Dames (CDD), are on the hunt for a permanent home to prep for their bouts.Full Story
UVA Professor & Pigskin Player Allen Lynch Still Kicking at 62
Allen Lynch is still kicking at 62.Full Story
HackCville Announces New Fellowship to Help UVA Entrepreneurs
A Charlottesville business is making it a little easier for students to pursue careers in technology.Full Story
UVA Students Celebrate Snow Day
University of Virginia students are celebrating their snow day by getting in touch with their inner child.Full Story
Plans Drawn Out for Main Street Arena in Downtown Charlottesville
New details are emerging on what’s slated to replace Charlottesville’s Main Street Arena.Full Story
VDOT Employee Warns Drivers of Overnight Freeze
Work to prepare Charlottesville for the late-season snowfall began late Tuesday night on March 20. City crews first pretreated the roads, then they plowed and coated them with sand.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-22-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
