Rio Hill Kroger Now Allowing Alcohol Online Orders
Albemarle Officer Accused of Racial Profiling Involved in 5th Case
An Albemarle County police officer who is currently in the midst of a lawsuit for allegedly making racially motivated traffic stops is linked with another federal case.
Charlottesville Derby Dames Searching for Practice Space Closer to Home
Members of the non-profit organization, the Charlottesville Derby Dames (CDD), are on the hunt for a permanent home to prep for their bouts.
UVA Professor & Pigskin Player Allen Lynch Still Kicking at 62
Allen Lynch is still kicking at 62.
HackCville Announces New Fellowship to Help UVA Entrepreneurs
A Charlottesville business is making it a little easier for students to pursue careers in technology.
UVA Students Celebrate Snow Day
University of Virginia students are celebrating their snow day by getting in touch with their inner child.
VDOT Employee Warns Drivers of Overnight Freeze
Work to prepare Charlottesville for the late-season snowfall began late Tuesday night on March 20. City crews first pretreated the roads, then they plowed and coated them with sand.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-22-2018
Charlottesville Businesses React to Snowfall
Wednesday's snowfall shuttered a slew of Charlottesville's downtown businesses, but a few brave business owners battled the cold to open up shop.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-22-2018
City Councilor Working to Bring High-Speed Internet to All CRHA Sites
A plan to bring high-speed internet to public housing in Charlottesville has been delayed, but one Charlottesville City Councilor thinks it will definitely pass at some point.
