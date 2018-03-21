Charlottesville Businesses React to Snowfall
Update: Perjury Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
A jury is being selected in the perjury case for Jason Kessler. The charge stems from Kessler's assault on a person on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall last year.
Joanne Boyle Retires
Joanne Boyle retires.
Faith Community Calls on Albemarle County to Make Housing Affordable for All Ages
The faith community is trying to solve the affordable housing crisis in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.
Trial Underway for Albemarle County Officer Accused of Racial Profiling
Jurors in a federal court are being presented evidence against Andrew Holmes, an Albemarle County police officer accused of racially profiling.
Valley Employers Learn Methods to Employ Veterans
Employers in the valley spent the day learning about how to hire and retain veterans.
UVA Hosts Abortion Debate, Represents Both Sides of Discussion
The University of Virginia Law School hosted a debate on the controversial topic of abortion.
Kline's Dairy Bar Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Ice Cream
Snow may have come to parts of the Shenandoah Valley, but that's not stopping people from ringing in the first day of spring with a sweet, icy treat.
City Crews Cleaning Snow Off Waynesboro Streets
Snow plows are out clearing the pavement around Waynesboro. Crews could be seen driving snow plows Wednesday to remove snow from all lanes along Rosser Avenue.
