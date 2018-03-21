Martin Hardware Unpacks Winter Supplies for Spring Snow Storm
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-21-2018
Update: Perjury Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
A jury is being selected in the perjury case for Jason Kessler. The charge stems from Kessler's assault on a person on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall last year.Full Story
Joanne Boyle Retires
Joanne Boyle retires.Full Story
Faith Community Calls on Albemarle County to Make Housing Affordable for All Ages
The faith community is trying to solve the affordable housing crisis in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.Full Story
Trial Underway for Albemarle County Officer Accused of Racial Profiling
Jurors in a federal court are being presented evidence against Andrew Holmes, an Albemarle County police officer accused of racially profiling.Full Story
Valley Employers Learn Methods to Employ Veterans
Employers in the valley spent the day learning about how to hire and retain veterans.Full Story
Kline's Dairy Bar Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Ice Cream
Snow may have come to parts of the Shenandoah Valley, but that's not stopping people from ringing in the first day of spring with a sweet, icy treat.Full Story
Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'
The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.Full Story
Lost for a lifetime: Cat missing since 2004 returns
Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 Events
The artist who designed the iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign is creating a mural to remember the events of August 12 in Charlottesville.Full Story
