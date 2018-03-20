Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 Events
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-20-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-20-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-20-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-20-2018
Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'
Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'
The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.Full Story
The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.Full Story
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
STAB's Brian Kent Steps Down, Damin Altizer Named Replacement
STAB's Brian Kent Steps Down, Damin Altizer Named Replacement
Damin Altizer named STAB head boys basketball coach.Full Story
Damin Altizer named STAB head boys basketball coach.Full Story
Sam Brunelle Named VA girls Player of the Year
Sam Brunelle Named VA girls Player of the Year
Sam Brunelle named the VA state Gatorade Player of the Year.Full Story
Sam Brunelle named the VA state Gatorade Player of the Year.Full Story
Ron Sanchez Hired by UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez Hired by UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez hired by Charlotte.Full Story
Ron Sanchez hired by Charlotte.Full Story
UVA Law Student Calls for Reformation of County Sheriff's Offices
UVA Law Student Calls for Reformation of County Sheriff's Offices
A law student at the University of Virginia says county sheriff's offices across the United States have to go.Full Story
A law student at the University of Virginia says county sheriff's offices across the United States have to go.Full Story
Wawa Working with Albemarle County to Build New Location Along Rt. 29
Wawa Working with Albemarle County to Build New Location Along Rt. 29
The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is looking over plans for a Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road.Full Story
The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is looking over plans for a Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road.Full Story
Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday
Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday
Crews continued working Monday to rerail eight CSX train cars that went off the tracks near Crozet on Sunday.Full Story
Crews continued working Monday to rerail eight CSX train cars that went off the tracks near Crozet on Sunday.Full Story