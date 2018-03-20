Kline's Dairy Bar Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Ice Cream
Most Popular Videos
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-20-2018
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-20-2018
-
Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'
The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
-
Monday's High School Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.
-
STAB's Brian Kent Steps Down, Damin Altizer Named Replacement
Damin Altizer named STAB head boys basketball coach.
-
Sam Brunelle Named VA girls Player of the Year
Sam Brunelle named the VA state Gatorade Player of the Year.
-
Ron Sanchez Hired by UNC Charlotte
Ron Sanchez hired by Charlotte.
-
UVA Law Student Calls for Reformation of County Sheriff's Offices
A law student at the University of Virginia says county sheriff's offices across the United States have to go.
-
Wawa Working with Albemarle County to Build New Location Along Rt. 29
The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is looking over plans for a Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road.
-
Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday
Crews continued working Monday to rerail eight CSX train cars that went off the tracks near Crozet on Sunday.
-