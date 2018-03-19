Albemarle Co. Church, Charities Receiving Proceeds from Consignment Sales
Habitat for Humanity Helps Two Women Become Homeowners
Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to first-time homeowners during a dedication in Charlottesville's Rose Hill Neighborhood.Full Story
Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'
The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.Full Story
Central VA Methodist Church Bowling Fundraiser Draws Attention to Mental Health
Over 100 Central Virginia Methodist Church members went bowling on Sunday, March 18, to fundraise for those with mental health problems.Full Story
UVA Basketball Postgame Press Conference
UVA basketball postgame presser.Full Story
VDOT to Install Additional Rumble Strips
VDOT is hoping to prevent run-off-the-road crashes in Central Virginia by installing additional rumble strips along major roads - including Route 29 and Barracks Road.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council To Hold Public Hearing on how to Spend Taxpayer Dollars
Charlottesville City Council is preparing to hear remarks from the public about the city's plan to spend taxpayer dollars.Full Story
Northam Approves Regulatory Bill Addressing Secondary Road Parking
Governor Ralph Northam has approved House Bill 776, which will allow Albemarle to regulate parking on secondary roads.Full Story
26th Annual Fine Arts Festival Concludes with Fashion Square Mall Gala
Albemarle County School's 26th annual Fine Arts Festival concluded on Sunday, March 18, with a gala at Fashion Square Mall.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
