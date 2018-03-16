UVA Fraternity Helps Girl with Heart Condition Sell Girl Scout Cookies
Activist Groups Gather at Charlottesville Courthouse Ahead of DeAndre Harris Trial
People gathered outside the Charlottesville General District Courthouse on Thursday ahead of a trial set for Friday, March 16.Full Story
Austin Katstra Helping 'Hoos into the Postseason
Austin Katstra is running UMBC's plays in practice.Full Story
Albemarle County Toys 'R' Us Employees React to Chain Closing
One of America's most well-known toy stores is closing its doors for good after 70 years of business.Full Story
'Hoos Face UMBC Friday in NCAA Tournament
'Hoos host UMBC Friday at 9:20pm in the NCAA tournament.Full Story
Update: DeAndre Harris Found Not Guilty in Connection to Aug. 12 Rally
DeAndre Shakur Harris, a Suffolk-area man accused of assaulting a person following the Unite the Right rally has been found not guilty.Full Story
Habitat for Humanity Presents Plans to Transform Affordable Housing Community
Habitat for Humanity is presenting its plans for the first phase of a redevelopment that will transform Albemarle County's largest community of affordable, but sub-par, housing.Full Story
Charlottesville Community Hears from Gun Violence Experts on Shooting Statistics
People who study gun violence in the United States spoke at a forum hosted by Charlottesville High School on Thursday, March 15.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
City Councilors Discuss Increasing Minimum Wage
Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with paying city employees a living wage. On Thursday, March 15, councilors met at CitySpace for their second budget work session.Full Story
UVA Medical Students Learn Their Residency Placement
More than 100 fourth-year medical students can now breathe a sigh of relief. They now know where they will complete their medical residency.Full Story
