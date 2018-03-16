UVA Fans Gather to Watch the Hoos Take on UMBC
Most Popular Videos
Activist Groups Gather at Charlottesville Courthouse Ahead of DeAndre Harris Trial
People gathered outside the Charlottesville General District Courthouse on Thursday ahead of a trial set for Friday, March 16.
Austin Katstra Helping 'Hoos into the Postseason
Austin Katstra is running UMBC's plays in practice.
Albemarle County Toys 'R' Us Employees React to Chain Closing
One of America's most well-known toy stores is closing its doors for good after 70 years of business.
'Hoos Face UMBC Friday in NCAA Tournament
'Hoos host UMBC Friday at 9:20pm in the NCAA tournament.
Update: DeAndre Harris Found Not Guilty in Connection to Aug. 12 Rally
DeAndre Shakur Harris, a Suffolk-area man accused of assaulting a person following the Unite the Right rally has been found not guilty.
Habitat for Humanity Presents Plans to Transform Affordable Housing Community
Habitat for Humanity is presenting its plans for the first phase of a redevelopment that will transform Albemarle County's largest community of affordable, but sub-par, housing.
Charlottesville Community Hears from Gun Violence Experts on Shooting Statistics
People who study gun violence in the United States spoke at a forum hosted by Charlottesville High School on Thursday, March 15.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
City Councilors Discuss Increasing Minimum Wage
Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with paying city employees a living wage. On Thursday, March 15, councilors met at CitySpace for their second budget work session.
UVA Medical Students Learn Their Residency Placement
More than 100 fourth-year medical students can now breathe a sigh of relief. They now know where they will complete their medical residency.
