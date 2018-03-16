UVA Medical Students Learn Their Residency Placement
Most Popular Videos
-
Activist Groups Gather at Charlottesville Courthouse Ahead of DeAndre Harris Trial
People gathered outside the Charlottesville General District Courthouse on Thursday ahead of a trial set for Friday, March 16.
-
Austin Katstra Helping 'Hoos into the Postseason
Austin Katstra is running UMBC's plays in practice.
-
Albemarle County Toys 'R' Us Employees React to Chain Closing
One of America's most well-known toy stores is closing its doors for good after 70 years of business.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-16-2018
-
'Hoos Face UMBC Friday in NCAA Tournament
'Hoos host UMBC Friday at 9:20pm in the NCAA tournament.
-
Habitat for Humanity Presents Plans to Transform Affordable Housing Community
Habitat for Humanity is presenting its plans for the first phase of a redevelopment that will transform Albemarle County's largest community of affordable, but sub-par, housing.
-
Charlottesville Community Hears from Gun Violence Experts on Shooting Statistics
People who study gun violence in the United States spoke at a forum hosted by Charlottesville High School on Thursday, March 15.
-
City Councilors Discuss Increasing Minimum Wage
Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with paying city employees a living wage. On Thursday, March 15, councilors met at CitySpace for their second budget work session.
-
Jury Finds Rothgeb Guilty on 30 Charges
Jurors are returning 30 guilty verdicts in case against 57-year-old Cathy S. Rothgeb.
-
Charlottesville Police Plan Shows Holes in Preparation for Unite the Right Rally
NBC29 has obtained a copy of the Charlottesville Police Department’s plan to deal with last August's Unite the Right rally. Police and City Hall refused to release the plan for months following the violent and deadly day.
-