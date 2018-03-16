Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Functional Training?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is on functional training which is a step that comes after physical therapy to help athletes and laborers get back to doing what they do best.

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.