Habitat for Humanity Presents Plans to Transform Affordable Housing Community
Activist Groups Gather at Charlottesville Courthouse Ahead of DeAndre Harris Trial
People gathered outside the Charlottesville General District Courthouse on Thursday ahead of a trial set for Friday, March 16.
UVA Students Demand End to Gun Violence
On Wednesday, March 14, dozens of students at the University of Virginia participated in a march to bring attention to the issue of gun violence.
Students in Charlottesville and Beyond Take Part in National School Walkout
Thousands of students around the greater-Charlottesville area are showing their support for the victims of the Parkland, FL. school shooting, while also protesting gun violence.
Albemarle County Toys 'R' Us Employees React to Chain Closing
One of America's most well-known toy stores is closing its doors for good after 70 years of business.
UVA Student Wins National Award from Kennedy Center
A young playwright at the University of Virginia is earning big recognition from the Kennedy Center.
Shenandoah Valley Restaurant Brings Back Popular Baked Good
A restaurant off the beaten path in the Shenandoah Valley is honoring both tradition and its neighbors by bringing back a goodie people loved years ago.
'Hoos are Moving on Without De'Andre Hunter
The UVa basketball team talks about moving on with De'Andre Hunter.
Hokies Face Alabama Thursday in NCAA Basketball Tournament
Hokies hoping to make a run in the NCAA tournament.
Charlottesville Police Plan Shows Holes in Preparation for Unite the Right Rally
NBC29 has obtained a copy of the Charlottesville Police Department's plan to deal with last August's Unite the Right rally. Police and City Hall refused to release the plan for months following the violent and deadly day.
Live Burn Training Held for Charlottesville and Albemarle Firefighter Recruits
Central Virginia firefighter recruits are honing their skills and capping off their training, preparing to make the jump from recruit to official firefighter.
