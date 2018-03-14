The Pie Chest Celebrates Pi Day
Most Popular Videos
Students at CHS and MHS Take Part in National School Walkout
Thousands of students around the greater-Charlottesville area are showing their support for the victims of the Parkland, FL. school shooting, while also protesting gun violence.
Shenandoah Valley Restaurant Brings Back Popular Baked Good
A restaurant off the beaten path in the Shenandoah Valley is honoring both tradition and its neighbors by bringing back a goodie people loved years ago.
'Hoos Must Have 'Heart and Good Fortune' in NCAA Tournament
Tony Bennett says his team must have heart and good fortune.
Blue Ridge LAX beats Covenant 21-2
Blue Ridge beats Covenant 21-2
Monticello Baseball Beats Waynesboro 11-0
Monticello beats Waynesboro 11-0.
UVA Community Discusses Gun Rights, Second Amendment
In the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the University of Virginia is discussing how to make sure events like it don’t happen there.
UVA and Albemarle County Students Plan to Participate in Walkout Event
UVA students, faculty, and staff are planning to take part in a nation-wide show of support Wednesday for the victims of the Parkland school shooting.
UVA Student Wins National Award from Kennedy Center
A young playwright at the University of Virginia is earning big recognition from the Kennedy Center.
Orange County High School to Revamp Track
Orange County High School is planning to give its track a much needed face lift. The school hasn't been able to host a meet in 6 years because of its outdated track.
Central Virginia Natives Bobby Nicholson & Tanner Morris Helping 'Hoos
Tanner Morris and Bobby Nicholson are playing well for the 'Hoos
