UVA Student Wins National Award from Kennedy Center
Shenandoah Valley Restaurant Brings Back Popular Baked Good
A restaurant off the beaten path in the Shenandoah Valley is honoring both tradition and its neighbors by bringing back a goodie people loved years ago.Full Story
'Hoos Must Have 'Heart and Good Fortune' in NCAA Tournament
Tony Bennett says his team must have heart and good fortune.Full Story
Monticello Baseball Beats Waynesboro 11-0
Monticello beats Waynesboro 11-0.Full Story
UVA Community Discusses Gun Rights, Second Amendment
In the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the University of Virginia is discussing how to make sure events like it don’t happen there.Full Story
UVA and Albemarle County Students Plan to Participate in Walkout Event
UVA students, faculty, and staff are planning to take part in a nation-wide show of support Wednesday for the victims of the Parkland school shooting.Full Story
Orange County High School to Revamp Track
Orange County High School is planning to give its track a much needed face lift. The school hasn't been able to host a meet in 6 years because of its outdated track.Full Story
Central Virginia Natives Bobby Nicholson & Tanner Morris Helping 'Hoos
Tanner Morris and Bobby Nicholson are playing well for the 'HoosFull Story
Blue Ridge LAX beats Covenant 21-2
Blue Ridge beats Covenant 21-2Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Pipeline Opponents Vow to Act as Environmental Watchdogs During Construction
Property owners and opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are banding together to keep a watchful eye over construction of the proposed natural gas project.Full Story
