Pipeline Opponents Vow to Act as Environmental Watchdogs During Construction
Jury Finds Rothgeb Guilty on 30 Charges
Jurors are returning 30 guilty verdicts in case against 57-year-old Cathy S. Rothgeb.Full Story
Shenandoah Valley Restaurant Brings Back Popular Baked Good
A restaurant off the beaten path in the Shenandoah Valley is honoring both tradition and its neighbors by bringing back a goodie people loved years ago.Full Story
Fundraiser Raises Money for Those Injured in Aug. 12 Car Attack
Although seven months have passed since a car plowed through protesters on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, time has not healed all wounds.Full Story
UVA Women's Basketball Earns At-Large Bid into NCAA Tournament
The winner of the Virginia-Cal game will meet No. 2-seed South Carolina (26-6) or No. 15-seed North Carolina A&T (23-8) in the second round on Sunday, March 18.Full Story
Late-Season Snow Signifies Good Picks for Wineries
The cold and snowy weather is a sign of relief for some area vineyards and winemakers. Despite the recent warmer temperatures, this blast of cold is ensuring vines don't bud too early.Full Story
Charlottesville Named in List of Cities with Best Coffee
Coffee lovers in the Charlottesville area have a special reason to be proud - the city was recently named in the top ten cities with the best coffee by National Geographic.Full Story
Charlottesville School Board Seeking Interim School Board Member
Charlottesville's school board is moving forward with plans to fill a vacant position.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-13-2018
Fire Crews Called Out to Independence Charlottesville
Albemarle County fire crews are investigating what caused a fire alarm to go off at an retirement community.Full Story
Charlottesville Schools Amp Up Resources for Minority Communities
Charlottesville City Schools are working to provide more resources for children in minority communities.Full Story
