Charlottesville School Board Seeking Interim School Board Member
Fundraiser Raises Money for Those Injured in Aug. 12 Car Attack
Although seven months have passed since a car plowed through protesters on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, time has not healed all wounds.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Fans React to UVA's Win in ACC Against UNC
Virginia basketball fans in Charlottesville are celebrating the team's championship title after Virginia defeated neighboring rival UNC.Full Story
Fire Crews Called Out to Independence Charlottesville
Albemarle County fire crews are investigating what caused a fire alarm to go off at an retirement community.Full Story
Google for Education, New Technology Inspire Educators in Virginia Summit
Educators across the Albemarle region convened in Charlottesville to discuss the latest classroom technologies for the Virginia Summit.Full Story
Charlottesville Schools Amp Up Resources for Minority Communities
Charlottesville City Schools are working to provide more resources for children in minority communities.Full Story
Dashcam Video: Virginia Driver Faces Charges After Running Over Himself
Late-Season Snow Signifies Good Picks for Wineries
The cold and snowy weather is a sign of relief for some area vineyards and winemakers. Despite the recent warmer temperatures, this blast of cold is ensuring vines don't bud too early.Full Story
Update: 2nd Alleged Victim Testifies Against Former Coach in Orange Co.
The second day of trial against former softball coach Cathy S. Rothgeb has concluded for the day. Jurors in Orange Circuit Court have so far heard testimony from 17 people.Full Story
Albemarle County Police See 91% Jump in Car Break-Ins in 2017
Albemarle County police are dealing with a big problem right now: car break-ins are on the rise, and the numbers are quite surprising.Full Story
