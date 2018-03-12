Charlottesville Named in List of Cities with Best Coffee
Most Popular Videos
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-12-2018
Fire Crews Called Out to Independence Charlottesville
Albemarle County fire crews are investigating what caused a fire alarm to go off at an retirement community.
Fans React to UVA's Win in ACC Against UNC
Virginia basketball fans in Charlottesville are celebrating the team's championship title after Virginia defeated neighboring rival UNC.
UVA Professor Running 100 Miles to Inspire Others
A University of Virginia nursing professor is running around Charlottesville to inspire people's generosity.
NCB29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-12-2018
Semi-Professional Soccer Team Kicks Off First Game
Charlottesville's first semi-professional soccer team kicked off its first game on Saturday, March 10.
Together Cville Hosts Forum for Democratic Candidates Seeking 5th District Seat
The four democratic candidates running to challenge Fifth District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett took part in a candidate forum at IX Art Park in Charlottesville on Sunday, March 11.
Lawmakers Approve Bill that would Allow Dogs to Accompany Owners to Vineyards, Breweries
A bill approved by Virginia lawmakers within this general assembly session may allow dogs to tag along on a visit to your favorite vineyard or brewery this summer.
Citizen Needs Group Aims to Unite City of Charlottesville
A group of community members are teaming up to identify racial inequality and affordable housing in Charlottesville.
Virginia Basketball Heads to Charlotte as Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
The No. 1 Virginia basketball team is the top overall seed for the NCAA tournament and No. 1 seed in the South bracket as announced by the NCAA Tournament selection committee Sunday.
