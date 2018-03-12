New Owners Building Apartments in Former Beverly Hotel
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-12-2018
Fire Crews Called Out to Independence Charlottesville
Albemarle County fire crews are investigating what caused a fire alarm to go off at an retirement community.Full Story
Fans React to UVA's Win in ACC Against UNC
Virginia basketball fans in Charlottesville are celebrating the team's championship title after Virginia defeated neighboring rival UNC.Full Story
UVA Professor Running 100 Miles to Inspire Others
A University of Virginia nursing professor is running around Charlottesville to inspire people's generosity.Full Story
NCB29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-12-2018
Semi-Professional Soccer Team Kicks Off First Game
Charlottesville's first semi-professional soccer team kicked off its first game on Saturday, March 10.Full Story
Together Cville Hosts Forum for Democratic Candidates Seeking 5th District Seat
The four democratic candidates running to challenge Fifth District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett took part in a candidate forum at IX Art Park in Charlottesville on Sunday, March 11.Full Story
Lawmakers Approve Bill that would Allow Dogs to Accompany Owners to Vineyards, Breweries
A bill approved by Virginia lawmakers within this general assembly session may allow dogs to tag along on a visit to your favorite vineyard or brewery this summer.Full Story
Citizen Needs Group Aims to Unite City of Charlottesville
A group of community members are teaming up to identify racial inequality and affordable housing in Charlottesville.Full Story
Virginia Basketball Heads to Charlotte as Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
The No. 1 Virginia basketball team is the top overall seed for the NCAA tournament and No. 1 seed in the South bracket as announced by the NCAA Tournament selection committee Sunday.Full Story
