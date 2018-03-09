Update: Defense Presents Case During Day 3 of Rothgeb Trial
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Albemarle County School Holds Spanish Spelling Bee
Albemarle County School Holds Spanish Spelling Bee
Students at Cale Elementary School are hoping to spell their way into national spotlight. NBC29'S Madison Carter takes us inside Albemarle County's first ever Spanish spelling bee.Full Story
Students at Cale Elementary School are hoping to spell their way into national spotlight. NBC29'S Madison Carter takes us inside Albemarle County's first ever Spanish spelling bee.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-09-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-09-2018
Former Blue Ridge Stars Ready for Rematch with #1 Virginia
Former Blue Ridge Stars Ready for Rematch with #1 Virginia
Former Blue Ridge School basketball stars Aamir Simms and Scott Spencer are ready for a rematch with the top-ranked Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament semifinals.Full Story
Former Blue Ridge School basketball stars Aamir Simms and Scott Spencer are ready for a rematch with the top-ranked Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament semifinals.Full Story
Update: 2nd Alleged Victim Testifies Against Former Coach in Orange Co.
Update: 2nd Alleged Victim Testifies Against Former Coach in Orange Co.
The second day of trial against former softball coach Cathy S. Rothgeb has concluded for the day. Jurors in Orange Circuit Court have so far heard testimony from 17 people.Full Story
The second day of trial against former softball coach Cathy S. Rothgeb has concluded for the day. Jurors in Orange Circuit Court have so far heard testimony from 17 people.Full Story
Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution
Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution
Charges are being held up against a man accused of malicious wounding from August 12.Full Story
Charges are being held up against a man accused of malicious wounding from August 12.Full Story
Buffalo Gap Girls Basketball Aiming for State Championship
Buffalo Gap Girls Basketball Aiming for State Championship
The Buffalo Gap girls basketball team will be looking to win the state championship for the fourth time in school history on Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.Full Story
The Buffalo Gap girls basketball team will be looking to win the state championship for the fourth time in school history on Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.Full Story
Dashcam Video: Virginia Driver Faces Charges After Running Over Himself
Dashcam Video: Virginia Driver Faces Charges After Running Over Himself
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
UVA Professor Running 100 Miles to Inspire Others
UVA Professor Running 100 Miles to Inspire Others
A University of Virginia nursing professor is running around Charlottesville to inspire people's generosity.Full Story
A University of Virginia nursing professor is running around Charlottesville to inspire people's generosity.Full Story
Injury Ends Season for UVa Junior Midfielder Ryan Conrad
Injury Ends Season for UVa Junior Midfielder Ryan Conrad
In 34 career games, UVa junior midfielder Ryan Conrad has 30 goals, 17 assists and 97 ground balls.Full Story
In 34 career games, UVa junior midfielder Ryan Conrad has 30 goals, 17 assists and 97 ground balls.Full Story