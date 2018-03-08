Bipartisan Committee to Work on School Safety Solutions
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
Dashcam Video: Virginia Driver Faces Charges After Running Over Himself
Western Albemarle Headed to State Finals for the First Time
The Western Albemarle boys basketball team will play for a state championship for the first time in program history on Saturday, as the Warriors will face John Marshall in the Class-3 finals in Richmond.Full Story
Update: Jury Hands Down Not Guilty Verdict for Former Officer Charged with Sodomy
A jury has found a former Charlottesville police officer not guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Updated: Orange County Trial Underway for Former Softball Coach
The trial against a former softball coach in Orange County began with jurors hearing testimony from one of the alleged victims.Full Story
UVA Professor Running 100 Miles to Inspire Others
A University of Virginia nursing professor is running around Charlottesville to inspire people's generosity.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Amanda Reneghan on World Kidney Day
Dr. Amanda Reneghan from the University of Virginia's division of nephrology joins us on World Kidney Day to discuss kidney disease and disorders.Full Story
Western Albemarle Encourages School Community to Discuss Tough Topics
Western Albemarle High School is encouraging its students and parents to discuss issues of race and diversity in response to a recent controversy over a poster some visiting athletes found offensive.Full Story
Tree-Felling for Atlantic Coast Pipeline Begins on Property in Wintergreen
Crews are taking down trees near the entrance of Wintergreen Resort, in the "pre-construction work" for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.Full Story
Kyle Guy Has Sprained MCL, Will Play Thursday in ACC Tournament
Kyle Guy says he plans to play Thursday.Full Story
