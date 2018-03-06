Kiwanis Club Establishes Charlottesville Chapter
Kyle Guy Has Sprained MCL, Will Play Thursday in ACC Tournament
Kyle Guy says he plans to play Thursday.Full Story
Baby Goat Snuggling Sessions Held at Farm in South Albemarle
Caromount Farm in Esmont hosted baby goat snuggling on Sunday.Full Story
WAHS Basketball Plays Tuesday in State Semis
WAHS plays in the state semis Tuesday night.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
Activist Groups Request Charges Dropped Against 3 Aug. 12 Protesters
Activist groups in Charlottesville are calling on the city's commonwealth's attorney, Joseph Platania, to drop all charges against DeAndre Harris, Corey Long, and Donald Blakney.Full Story
Customers Still Without Power Following Destructive Wind Storm
Residents in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are still experiencing power outages after strong winds downed trees and power lines last Thursday and Friday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather at Noon
UVA Baseball Wraps up 10-Game Homestand Wednesday
Tree-Felling for Atlantic Coast Pipeline Begins on Property in Wintergreen
Crews are taking down trees near the entrance of Wintergreen Resort, in the "pre-construction work" for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.Full Story
The Fountain Fund Provides Loans to Former Inmates to Help Ease Debts
A Charlottesville-based nonprofit is helping ex-convicts overcome the thousands of dollars some accumulate while they’re doing time.Full Story
