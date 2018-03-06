Albemarle Police Chat with Community Members Over Coffee
Most Popular Videos
-
Kyle Guy Has Sprained MCL, Will Play Thursday in ACC Tournament
Kyle Guy says he plans to play Thursday.
-
Baby Goat Snuggling Sessions Held at Farm in South Albemarle
Caromount Farm in Esmont hosted baby goat snuggling on Sunday.
-
WAHS Basketball Plays Tuesday in State Semis
WAHS plays in the state semis Tuesday night.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
-
Activist Groups Request Charges Dropped Against 3 Aug. 12 Protesters
Activist groups in Charlottesville are calling on the city's commonwealth's attorney, Joseph Platania, to drop all charges against DeAndre Harris, Corey Long, and Donald Blakney.
-
Customers Still Without Power Following Destructive Wind Storm
Residents in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are still experiencing power outages after strong winds downed trees and power lines last Thursday and Friday.
-
NBC29 Weather at Noon
-
UVA Baseball Wraps up 10-Game Homestand Wednesday
-
Tree-Felling for Atlantic Coast Pipeline Begins on Property in Wintergreen
Crews are taking down trees near the entrance of Wintergreen Resort, in the "pre-construction work" for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
-
The Fountain Fund Provides Loans to Former Inmates to Help Ease Debts
A Charlottesville-based nonprofit is helping ex-convicts overcome the thousands of dollars some accumulate while they’re doing time.
-