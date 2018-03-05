Customers Still Without Power Following Destructive Wind Storm
Baby Goat Snuggling Sessions Held at Farm in South Albemarle
Caromount Farm in Esmont hosted baby goat snuggling on Sunday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 03-05-2018
UVa's Tony Bennett Named ACC Coach of the Year
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett was named the ACC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the third time in his career on Sunday.Full Story
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
Kyle Guy Has Sprained MCL, Will Play Thursday in ACC Tournament
Kyle Guy says he plans to play Thursday.Full Story
Activist Groups Request Charges Dropped Against 3 Aug. 12 Protesters
Activist groups in Charlottesville are calling on the city's commonwealth's attorney, Joseph Platania, to drop all charges against DeAndre Harris, Corey Long, and Donald Blakney.Full Story
Crews in Orange County Begin Repairs from Windstorm
After a large windstorm that affected several areas in Central Virginia, crews begin looking at what needs to be done to restore power and repair damages.Full Story
Customers Still Without Power Following Destructive Wind Storm
Residents in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are still experiencing power outages after strong winds downed trees and power lines last Thursday and Friday.Full Story
Emergency Responders Learning How to Use Drones in Albemarle County
Hundreds of law enforcement and first responders are gathering in Albemarle County to learn how to use unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in emergencies.Full Story
