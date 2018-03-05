Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Wellness Programs at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center

Posted: Updated:

Our focus this week is on developing a healthy lifestyle. We went to the Starr Hill Health Center at the Jefferson School and talked with one nurse practitioner about how she works with people in the community to make this a reality.

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.