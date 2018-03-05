Baby Goat Snuggling Sessions Held at Farm in South Albemarle
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVa's Tony Bennett Named ACC Coach of the Year
UVa's Tony Bennett Named ACC Coach of the Year
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett was named the ACC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the third time in his career on Sunday.Full Story
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett was named the ACC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the third time in his career on Sunday.Full Story
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
Crews in Orange County Begin Repairs from Windstorm
Crews in Orange County Begin Repairs from Windstorm
After a large windstorm that affected several areas in Central Virginia, crews begin looking at what needs to be done to restore power and repair damages.Full Story
After a large windstorm that affected several areas in Central Virginia, crews begin looking at what needs to be done to restore power and repair damages.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-05-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-05-2018
Western Albemarle Advances to State Semifinals with 46-44 Win Over Hidden Valley
Western Albemarle Advances to State Semifinals with 46-44 Win Over Hidden Valley
Thomas Mangrum knocked down a jumper at the buzzer, and the Western Albemarle boys basketball team beat Hidden Valley 46-44 in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.Full Story
Thomas Mangrum knocked down a jumper at the buzzer, and the Western Albemarle boys basketball team beat Hidden Valley 46-44 in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: NBC29's Madison Carter Shares Her Experience
Inside the World of Black Hair: NBC29's Madison Carter Shares Her Experience
Our week-long series exploring black hair and expression wraps up with a visit to the salon with NBC29's Madison Carter.Full Story
Our week-long series exploring black hair and expression wraps up with a visit to the salon with NBC29's Madison Carter.Full Story
Gala Raises Funds for Charlottesville's Senior Center
Gala Raises Funds for Charlottesville's Senior Center
An event to help raise money for the Senior Center in Charlottesville brought more than 300 people to the Boar’s Head Inn pavilion Saturday night.Full Story
An event to help raise money for the Senior Center in Charlottesville brought more than 300 people to the Boar’s Head Inn pavilion Saturday night.Full Story
#18 UVa Baseball Beats Yale 7-6 to Win Series
#18 UVa Baseball Beats Yale 7-6 to Win Series
The #18 Virginia baseball team beat Yale 7-6 on Sunday to win the series against the Bulldogs.Full Story
The #18 Virginia baseball team beat Yale 7-6 on Sunday to win the series against the Bulldogs.Full Story
Facebook Changes to Show Less News in Your News Feed. Here's how to Keep Seeing NBC29!
Facebook Changes to Show Less News in Your News Feed. Here's how to Keep Seeing NBC29!
Facebook has changed its algorithm to show you more posts from friends and family and fewer posts from news organizations. Because of this, you may have problems finding our posts on Facebook. But, never fear! Here are instructions for a few simple steps that will keep you seeing NBC29 posts.Full Story
Facebook has changed its algorithm to show you more posts from friends and family and fewer posts from news organizations. Because of this, you may have problems finding our posts on Facebook. But, never fear! Here are instructions for a few simple steps that will keep you seeing NBC29 posts.Full Story