Crews in Orange County Begin Repairs from Windstorm
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
Apex Clean Energy Announces Plans for New Charlottesville Headquarters
Apex Clean Energy, one of Charlottesville's fastest growing start-up companies, will be settling into a brand new building along Garrett Street.Full Story
#1 UVa Beats Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day
The #1 Virginia men's basketball team beat Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
#5 UVa Men's Lax Loses 12-11 against #12 Syracuse in ACC Opener
The 5th ranked Virginia men's lacrosse team lost 12-11 against #12 Syracuse on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
Crews in Orange County Begin Repairs from Windstorm
After a large windstorm that affected several areas in Central Virginia, crews begin looking at what needs to be done to restore power and repair damages.Full Story
