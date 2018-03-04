Gala Raises Funds for Charlottesville's Senior Center
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.Full Story
#1 UVa Beats Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day
#1 UVa Beats Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day
The #1 Virginia men's basketball team beat Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
The #1 Virginia men's basketball team beat Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
UVA, Charlottesville Community Take Part in Liberation and Freedom Day
UVA, Charlottesville Community Take Part in Liberation and Freedom Day
The University of Virginia and Charlottesville community are celebrating the day slavery ended in the city and Albemarle County.Full Story
The University of Virginia and Charlottesville community are celebrating the day slavery ended in the city and Albemarle County.Full Story
Active Shooter Training Held in Fishersville
Active Shooter Training Held in Fishersville
Close to 50 men and women filled the basement of the Church on the Hill in Fishersville for active shooter training Thursday.Full Story
Close to 50 men and women filled the basement of the Church on the Hill in Fishersville for active shooter training Thursday.Full Story
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
Brewery Hosts Charlottesville Chalkfest
Brewery Hosts Charlottesville Chalkfest
Folks are gathering at Three Notch'd Brewery for an event focusing on building connections and celebrating the people of Charlottesville.Full Story
Folks are gathering at Three Notch'd Brewery for an event focusing on building connections and celebrating the people of Charlottesville.Full Story
JMU Women's Basketball Beats William & Mary 70-64
JMU Women's Basketball Beats William & Mary 70-64
The James Madison women's basketball team clinched a share of the CAA regular season championship with a 70-64 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.Full Story
The James Madison women's basketball team clinched a share of the CAA regular season championship with a 70-64 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.Full Story
High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia in the VHSL State Quarterfinals.Full Story
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia in the VHSL State Quarterfinals.Full Story
UVA Officially Announces Site for New Softball Stadium
UVA Officially Announces Site for New Softball Stadium
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has now formally selected a site for a new softball stadium.Full Story
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has now formally selected a site for a new softball stadium.Full Story