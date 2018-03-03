Brewery Hosts Charlottesville Chalkfest
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia in the VHSL State Quarterfinals.Full Story
UVA Officially Announces Site for New Softball Stadium
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has now formally selected a site for a new softball stadium.Full Story
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Upcoming Hip-Hop Fest Looks to Community to Help Fund Event
The Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest is seeking the community’s help to fund this year’s event. The event started in 2017 to celebrate and promote the nine pillars of hip-hop.Full Story
Charlottesville Schools Plan for Upcoming Student Walkout in Response to Gun Violence
Charlottesville City Public Schools are taking action on Thursday, March 1, after a school board meeting that brought up safety concerns from students.Full Story
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: NBC29's Madison Carter Shares Her Experience
Our week-long series exploring black hair and expression wraps up with a visit to the salon with NBC29's Madison Carter.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Returning to Natural Hair Styles
NBC29's Madison Carter is looking at the history of why women in America wear their hair in the styles we often see.Full Story
Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home
Eagles rookie Rashard Davis returns home to Charlottesville.Full Story
