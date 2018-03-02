Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Charlottesville Schools Plan for Upcoming Student Walkout in Response to Gun Violence
Charlottesville City Public Schools are taking action on Thursday, March 1, after a school board meeting that brought up safety concerns from students.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 03-02-2018
Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia
Gusty winds have been whipping through the central Virginia area and beyond, causing schools to close and trees to topple.Full Story
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: NBC29's Madison Carter Shares Her Experience
Our week-long series exploring black hair and expression wraps up with a visit to the salon with NBC29's Madison Carter.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Returning to Natural Hair Styles
NBC29's Madison Carter is looking at the history of why women in America wear their hair in the styles we often see.Full Story
Western Albemarle Primed for Deep Run in State Tournament
Warriors primed for a deep run in the state tournament.Full Story
Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home
Eagles rookie Rashard Davis returns home to Charlottesville.Full Story
Family of Daughter with Terminal Cancer Receives Gifts from Area Organizations
A little girl and her family got a big surprise from some Charlottesville groups today. Two area organizations heard seven-year-old Sawyer Perkins’s story, and wanted to help a family in need.Full Story
NBC29 Weather
