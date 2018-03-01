Conservation Music Hosts Concert at the Ante Room
Charlottesville Schools Plan for Upcoming Student Walkout in Response to Gun Violence
Charlottesville City Public Schools are taking action on Thursday, March 1, after a school board meeting that brought up safety concerns from students.Full Story
Family of Daughter with Terminal Cancer Receives Gifts from Area Organizations
A little girl and her family got a big surprise from some Charlottesville groups today. Two area organizations heard seven-year-old Sawyer Perkins’s story, and wanted to help a family in need.Full Story
Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home
Eagles rookie Rashard Davis returns home to Charlottesville.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Returning to Natural Hair Styles
NBC29's Madison Carter is looking at the history of why women in America wear their hair in the styles we often see.Full Story
Albemarle County Parents Report Cars Illegally Passing School Buses
The Albemarle County Police Department is responding to parent's concerns over cars illegally passing buses at stops around the county.Full Story
Charlottesville Soccer Team Forms Alliance with European Club
A soccer club in Charlottesville is pioneering the bridge between European and American styles. C-Ville FC started its pro-development team a few months ago with the goal to give players exposure.Full Story
New Turn Signals Installed Along Route 33 in Greene County
If you're driving down Route 33 in Greene County, you might notice some new signal lights. VDOT recently installed flashing yellow left turn signals at three different intersections.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Difficulties with Finding a Stylist
NBC29's Madison Carter shows us what makes finding a place to get your hair done different for African-American men and women.Full Story
UVA Women's Lacrosse Beats Tribe 16-5
Virginia women's lacrosse beats William Mary 16-5.Full Story
