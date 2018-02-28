City Market Vendors Air Concerns Over Proposed Relocation Plans
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wrongfully Convicted Man Asking for Reparations
Wrongfully Convicted Man Asking for Reparations
Wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 13 years, Robert Davis is now pleading with state lawmakers to pay up for locking him up.Full Story
Wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 13 years, Robert Davis is now pleading with state lawmakers to pay up for locking him up.Full Story
City Market Vendors Air Concerns Over Proposed Relocation Plans
City Market Vendors Air Concerns Over Proposed Relocation Plans
Not everyone is excited about a big new development that’s set to come to Charlottesville.Full Story
Not everyone is excited about a big new development that’s set to come to Charlottesville.Full Story
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.Full Story
Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues
Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues
Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues. Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statue of Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson early Wednesday.Full Story
Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues. Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statue of Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson early Wednesday.Full Story
Wednesday's State Quarterfinal Basketball Highlights
Wednesday's State Quarterfinal Basketball Highlights
Wednesday's high school basketball playoff highlightsFull Story
Wednesday's high school basketball playoff highlightsFull Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Difficulties with Finding a Stylist
Inside the World of Black Hair: Difficulties with Finding a Stylist
NBC29's Madison Carter shows us what makes finding a place to get your hair done different for African-American men and women.Full Story
NBC29's Madison Carter shows us what makes finding a place to get your hair done different for African-American men and women.Full Story
UVA Baseball beats William & Mary in 11 Innings
UVA Baseball beats William & Mary in 11 Innings
UVA baseball beats William & Mary 4-3 in 11 innings.Full Story
UVA baseball beats William & Mary 4-3 in 11 innings.Full Story
Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home
Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home
Eagles rookie Rashard Davis returns home to Charlottesville.Full Story
Eagles rookie Rashard Davis returns home to Charlottesville.Full Story
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM