Letter Addressed to City Council Addresses Inadequate Workplace Discrimination Resources
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
Albemarle Wins 5D Region Championship
Albemarle Wins 5D Region Championship
Patriots win the 5D Region championship.Full Story
Patriots win the 5D Region championship.Full Story
Letter Addressed to City Council Addresses Inadequate Workplace Discrimination Resources
Letter Addressed to City Council Addresses Inadequate Workplace Discrimination Resources
A letter is sparking a renewed call to add more resources to the Office of Human Rights in Charlottesville.Full Story
A letter is sparking a renewed call to add more resources to the Office of Human Rights in Charlottesville.Full Story
Dragons Believe Region Finals Loss Can Help Heading to States
Dragons Believe Region Finals Loss Can Help Heading to States
Monroe girls are set to play Hopewell in the state tournament.Full Story
Monroe girls are set to play Hopewell in the state tournament.Full Story
Tarp Again Taken Off Charlottesville's Lee Statue
Tarp Again Taken Off Charlottesville's Lee Statue
The tarp covering the statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park was removed once again.Full Story
The tarp covering the statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park was removed once again.Full Story
UVA Honors Neurosurgeon for Work in Essential Tremor
UVA Honors Neurosurgeon for Work in Essential Tremor
UVA Honors Neurosurgeon for Work in Essential Tremor.Full Story
UVA Honors Neurosurgeon for Work in Essential Tremor.Full Story
UVA Physics Professor Debuts New Type of Earplug
UVA Physics Professor Debuts New Type of Earplug
A University of Virginia professor is debuting a new kind of earplug that's 10 years in the making. Louis Bloomfield, a UVA physics professor, created the material for Ear Jellies.Full Story
A University of Virginia professor is debuting a new kind of earplug that's 10 years in the making. Louis Bloomfield, a UVA physics professor, created the material for Ear Jellies.Full Story
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: The Cost for a Good Cut
Inside the World of Black Hair: The Cost for a Good Cut
NBC29's Madison Carter take us back inside the barbershop, where barbers say the cost of a cut hasn't kept up with the times.Full Story
NBC29's Madison Carter take us back inside the barbershop, where barbers say the cost of a cut hasn't kept up with the times.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story