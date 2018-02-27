Tarp Again Taken Off Charlottesville's Lee Statue
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
A new discovery about the immune system may allow doctors to treat harmful inflammation that damages the brain in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
3,000 pound great white shark caught off Hilton Head
3,000 pound great white shark caught off Hilton Head
Safety Improvements, Smoking Policy Discussed at Housing Authority Meeting
Safety Improvements, Smoking Policy Discussed at Housing Authority Meeting
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to improve safety at all of its public housing sites.Full Story
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to improve safety at all of its public housing sites.Full Story
Staunton PD Search for Missing Woman Seen with Wanted Murder Suspect
Staunton PD Search for Missing Woman Seen with Wanted Murder Suspect
The Staunton Police Department is searching for Deborah Ann Bennett, who was last seen with Orion Jeffrey Painter. Painter is currently wanted for second degree murder.Full Story
The Staunton Police Department is searching for Deborah Ann Bennett, who was last seen with Orion Jeffrey Painter. Painter is currently wanted for second degree murder.Full Story
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
Tony Bennett's Cavaliers Aim to Make History on Thursday
Tony Bennett's Cavaliers Aim to Make History on Thursday
Here's Tony Bennett at Monday's TV media availability.Full Story
Here's Tony Bennett at Monday's TV media availability.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story
Jake Jackson is First Ever Wrestling State Champion at WAHS
Jake Jackson is First Ever Wrestling State Champion at WAHS
Jake Jackson is the first ever at WAHS to win a state wrestling championship.Full Story
Jake Jackson is the first ever at WAHS to win a state wrestling championship.Full Story
Monthly Pantops Master Plan Meetings Invite Public Comment
Monthly Pantops Master Plan Meetings Invite Public Comment
The types of future buildings, businesses, and housing that people can expect to see on Pantops Mountain drew a crowd on Monday, February 26.Full Story
The types of future buildings, businesses, and housing that people can expect to see on Pantops Mountain drew a crowd on Monday, February 26.Full Story
New Research Suggests that Montessori Schools Close Income Achievement Gap
New Research Suggests that Montessori Schools Close Income Achievement Gap
New research released by a professor from the University of Virginia finds that a Montessori education closes the income achievement gap for children.Full Story
New research released by a professor from the University of Virginia finds that a Montessori education closes the income achievement gap for children.Full Story