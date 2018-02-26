UVA: Discovery Reveals Way to Stop Inflammation in Alzheimer's Disease, More
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Innovative Cochlear Implants Change Local Woman's Life
For one woman hard of hearing, cochlear implants revolutionized the way she carries out her day-to-day life.Full Story
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
Inside the World of Black Hair: Significance of Style in the Black Community
In the African American community, barbershop and salons are a center of cultural expression. This week we're taking you inside the world of black hair to learn more about the significance of style in the black community.Full Story
Future of Charlottesville Government Revisited
The aftermath of the events of last summer in Charlottesville is sparking debate about how the city's government could operate differently in the future.Full Story
Augusta Health Reopens Renovated Shenandoah House for Hospice Patients
Augusta Health will re-open its renovated Shenandoah House this week, which will feature a number of upgrades to make end-of-life care more comfortable for patients.Full Story
UVA Engineering Lab Brings Students, Professors Together for Collaboration
The University of Virginia unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art engineering lab on Thursday, February 22. The lab will be used for research and development of smart technologies.Full Story
#18 UVa Baseball Crushes EKU 13-1 in Series Finale
The #18 Virginia baseball team beat Eastern Kentucky 13-1 in the series finale on Sunday at Davenport Field.Full Story
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Fort Myers police announce arrest in 2015 Zombicon shooting
Custom Ink Opens New Storefront in Charlottesville
A popular online custom T-shirt manufacturer is expanding to add a new store in Charlottesville. Custom Ink is opening one of its first storefronts right here on Barracks Road.Full Story
